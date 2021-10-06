AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 195,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 475.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. 10,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,168. The company has a market capitalization of $995.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.