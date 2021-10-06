6,390 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,651,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,254,000 after buying an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after buying an additional 64,881 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 89.8% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,120,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $33.06. 13,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,627. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.