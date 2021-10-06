Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $188,000 in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $3,101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $915,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $122,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BRSP. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BRSP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. 3,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,087. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

