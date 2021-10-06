Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after buying an additional 1,154,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $30,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.96.

CCL stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.67. 931,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,684,820. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

