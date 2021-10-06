AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,832. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.52. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $109.09 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

