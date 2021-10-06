AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,701,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,175,000 after buying an additional 59,239 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 37.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Rollins by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,944. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

