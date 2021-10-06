AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 352.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 394.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bruker by 1,063.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 31.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $76.25. 10,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,093. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.