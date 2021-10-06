Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 27.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Etsy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,226 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $452,545.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,485 shares of company stock worth $17,217,142. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.94. 58,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.49 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

