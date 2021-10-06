Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.38. Approximately 1,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 136,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $98,277,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Retail Value by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Retail Value by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Retail Value by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Value by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

