Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Katapult alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 187,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,106. Katapult has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

In other Katapult news, COO Derek Medlin bought 12,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,352.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,538,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 69,750 shares of company stock worth $278,165 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPLT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.