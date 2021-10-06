Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.98

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.98 and last traded at C$7.79, with a volume of 17853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.58.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Frontera Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a market cap of C$698.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$278.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC purchased 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$286,232.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,000 shares in the company, valued at C$662,178.60.

Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

