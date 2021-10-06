Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform”

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

ACI stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. 22,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,715. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 236.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 107,549 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,750 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

