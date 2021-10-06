Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.03

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.03 and last traded at $48.01, with a volume of 304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.05 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.76% and a net margin of 27.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 89.95%.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,966.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 1,941.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 135,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 128,790 shares during the period. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

