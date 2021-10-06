Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $569.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The company has a market capitalization of $271.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $635.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.