First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Stock Position Raised by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,009. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

