Boston Partners Purchases 16,995 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.67% of Darden Restaurants worth $127,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,189 shares of company stock worth $18,661,679 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $156.47. 29,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.34 and a twelve month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

