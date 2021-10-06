AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 669.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,088 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,077. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $100.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.