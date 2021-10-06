AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Pure Storage by 3,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. 51,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,017. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

