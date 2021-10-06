3,974 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,974 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,906,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,625,500,000 after acquiring an additional 207,884 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,790,000 after acquiring an additional 785,382 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 7.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,130,000 after purchasing an additional 590,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,114. The stock has a market cap of $133.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.