Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. 288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $202.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 19,916 shares of company stock worth $81,485 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.