Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mercury is benefiting from modernization in radar, electronic warfare and C4I, which is providing it with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing and embedded rugged services. Domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid long-term relationship with defense prime contractors.Robust organic growth, including the expansion of the microelectronics business, is aiding Mercury’s growth. Strong demand for products resulting in significant deal wins, which is driving sales. However, pandemic-related modernization delays, and customer execution issues are likely to continue impacting the company’s revenue growth in the near-term. Though Mercury has been steadily winning federal contracts, these low-margin deals are likely to affect its profitability in the long run.”

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRCY. Truist cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Shares of MRCY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,934. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.