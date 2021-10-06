Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Performance Shipping in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Performance Shipping stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 104,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,757. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Performance Shipping has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 million. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Shipping will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Shipping by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

