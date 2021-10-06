Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Performance Shipping in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

PSHG traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 104,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,757. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $28.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.63. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 million. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Shipping will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Shipping by 18.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Shipping (PSHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.