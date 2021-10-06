NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

NEXI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,751. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. NexImmune has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $326.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, equities analysts predict that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NexImmune during the second quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NexImmune during the first quarter worth $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NexImmune during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NexImmune by 266.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

