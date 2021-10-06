Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 105.00%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 19,916 shares of company stock valued at $81,485 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 36.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 10.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth about $282,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.