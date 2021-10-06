Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition III stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,247. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. Roth CH Acquisition III has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCR. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

