BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Tops $1.40

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002556 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00058798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00101459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00133640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,674.30 or 1.00056253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.28 or 0.06471541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

