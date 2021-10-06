Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 7,563 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 75,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,006,000 after acquiring an additional 58,735 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.66. 375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,601. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $87.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.47.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.