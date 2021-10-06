AMEPAY (AME) Achieves Market Cap of $3.83 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $771,318.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00058798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00101459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00133640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,674.30 or 1.00056253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.28 or 0.06471541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

