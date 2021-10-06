Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 134.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 124,517 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.19. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

