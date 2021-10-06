Short Interest in Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Drops By 34.7%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,700 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the August 31st total of 480,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

OTCMKTS THNPF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. 1,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,059. Technip Energies has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.