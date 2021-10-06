Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Declines By 35.6%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JAPSY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. 47,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,090. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.65. Japan Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 46.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

