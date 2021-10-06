The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WEN. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.96. 27,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,162. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

