Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TGVSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Tryg A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tryg A/S in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tryg A/S currently has an average rating of Buy.

TGVSF stock remained flat at $$23.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. Tryg A/S has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $23.82.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

