Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a sell rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.83.

NYSE:BCC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.21. 8,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.98. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,071,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 134,705.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 394.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

