Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taboola.com Ltd provides platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola.com Ltd, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TBLA. Cowen started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. 32,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,224. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,280,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,490,000. Finally, ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,315,000.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

