Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

NYSE:AMRC traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.46. 2,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,188. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $247,396.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,766 shares of company stock worth $10,203,787. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

