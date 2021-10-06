Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

SANM stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.86. 3,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,849. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth about $4,548,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 359,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after buying an additional 115,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

