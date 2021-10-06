StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.03. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,766. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.21.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $738,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,912 shares of company stock worth $1,055,758. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,141,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in StoneX Group by 60.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.