StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “
Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.03. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,766. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.21.
In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $738,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,912 shares of company stock worth $1,055,758. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,141,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in StoneX Group by 60.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
