Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 465,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,947,681 shares.The stock last traded at $123.65 and had previously closed at $111.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.88.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 898.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

