Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.50

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 36241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AQN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

