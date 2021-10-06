Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.92 and last traded at $38.36. 30,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,775,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.41.

The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Matador Resources by 57.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 192.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 135.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 868,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 335.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 711,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

