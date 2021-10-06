U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Down 6.8%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 12,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,110,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $641.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.71 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $317.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after acquiring an additional 97,184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,745,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after acquiring an additional 404,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 536,132 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.