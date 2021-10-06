Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,603,000 after purchasing an additional 197,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,530 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,843,000 after acquiring an additional 500,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,322,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,647,000 after acquiring an additional 269,830 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,910. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.