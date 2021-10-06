Convex Finance Market Capitalization Hits $320.94 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Convex Finance has a market cap of $320.94 million and approximately $17.54 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for $11.44 or 0.00020956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00059383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00101343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00133094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,818.29 or 1.00421093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.51 or 0.06502318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 68,726,383 coins and its circulating supply is 28,055,219 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

