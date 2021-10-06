XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 528 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,331,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 239.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,128 shares of company stock valued at $56,699,745 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.96.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $607.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,147. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $629.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

