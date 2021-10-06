XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,278,000 after acquiring an additional 354,798 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

OCUL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 17,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,295. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $748.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

