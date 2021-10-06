XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021,042 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after buying an additional 12,049,327 shares during the period. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,100,000 after buying an additional 6,632,400 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $819,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,555,398 shares of company stock worth $156,569,609. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,952,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,085,641. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.01.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

