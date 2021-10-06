Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

HUBB traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.32. 2,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,883. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hubbell has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,959,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hubbell by 138.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 97.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 48.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

