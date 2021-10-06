TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

MEDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ:MEDS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,274. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $10.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 40.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

